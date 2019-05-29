First Alert Team monitoring threat of severe thunderstorms Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain is pretty much a guarantee today and our rain will come in the form of strong thunderstorms. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms both late this morning and early this afternoon with the strongest storms bringing flooding rain and high winds. A tornado is not out of the question, especially for places like Graham, Jacksboro, Bowie and Decatur. Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through late this afternoon then rain moves out this evening.
We get a little payback to finish the week with pleasant weather expected both Thursday and Friday, when winds will be light and skies more sunny. Rain chances return for the weekend, but they’ll never be more than slight. Saturday will be mostly sunny with light south winds and highs in the 80s. Sunday will be a touch windier with slightly better rain chances. Temperatures will be warmer early next week with highs near 90.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
