HPT Graham: Popular summer attraction is open for the season
By Brenda Robledo | May 29, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:04 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At the corner of 4th street and Indiana in Graham stands the cities public swimming pool.

"On a busy warm summer day you will see this place just absolutely packed so it's really cool that we can provide a place to cool off on the hot summer days," said Kris Neal, the pool manager.

The municipal pool features a water park slide, splash pad, and two 2-meter diving boards.

“When we were little it was a different pool,” said Neal. “It was a big round pool, it had a high dive actually that used to be pretty scary for the little kids. We now have a big slide. It’s really come a long way over the years.”

The pool is staffed with a total of 22 certified lifeguards.

It's open to the public Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and stays open late on family nights.

"I think what our pool has that is really special is just Graham being such a small hometown, everybody can come to the pool and knows everyone and just go down the slide and just have fun with your friends," said Ashley Gallaway, a lifeguard.

The pool is also known for its week-long swim camp and swimming lessons program.

"We have levels one through five that we teach diving, backstroke and then we even have a parent-child class for the little toddlers to get familiar with the water," said Neal.

"It's great, it's a lot of fun in the sun," said Gallaway.

