Special bond strong for two Trojans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Making a deep run in the playoffs is always memorable but the run for Windthorst is just a little more special for two Trojans.
“The special part is you get to take your son to work," Windthorst head coach Scott Belcher said. "I think a lot of people would like to do that. But when it’s here, between the lines, in practice or games, he’s just a player. We don’t talk to each other, we aren’t anything different than any other player.”
“It’s awesome to a certain degree but at the same time it’s tough," Windthorst sophomore pitcher/2B Cy Belcher said. "It’s not always pretty, at the end of the day not many people get to do this so I’m extremely blessed to be in this situation.”
The further you get into the playoffs, pitching becomes even more important and Cy Belcher is just one of six guys that Windthorst pitched last week in the three-game series with Bosqueville.
But coach Belcher says he likes having that many guys he can count on in an given situation.
“We’ve built it that way," coach Belcher said. "We’ve got kids that do the work. That are talented first of all, God has blessed them with a lot of talent, but they have done the work to ensure that once they are out there they can perform and that’s the hard part.
"A lot of people can throw, not a lot of people can pitch.”
The Windthorst Trojans will face Valley Mills in the regional finals, the team that just knocked out Archer City, starting Wednesday.
