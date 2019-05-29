Texoma teen charged with sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested a seventeen year old after they say he sexually assaulted a young girl.
Police say the incident happened around the first week of May, while the girl was visiting a friend’s house. Police were notified a week later, on May 14, and began an investigation.
Interviews conducted on the girl by the Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center revealed there were two other young children in the room at the time of the sexual assault. both children confirmed the details of the assault.
Police charged 17-year-old Sean Michael Owens with multiple counts including Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bond was set at more than $25,000.
