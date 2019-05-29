Toddler drowning in Montague Co. being investigated as accident

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A 17-month-old boy died in a drowning on Thursday, according to the Bowie News.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said his deputies were called out to a home around 10:30 a.m. for a child who was not breathing.
Officials said the toddler had left the home with other children but went a different direction. The child’s father began looking for him and found the toddler in water located in a run-off area.
First responders arrived to the scene in the 2600 block of Jim Ned Road and began CPR on the toddler. The child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries on Friday.
Sheriff Thomas said the area of water was about 30-feet by 70-feet and two feet at its deepest point. Officials said this incident is being investigated as an accident.
