Waitress accused of stealing customers debit card information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after police say she stole debit card information from a customer at a restaurant where she worked.
The victim filed a report with police in February after multiple charges were made on her account. One of the online charges led police to Sheena Ribble, a waitress at a restaurant the victim had been to.
The victim confirmed to police that Ribble was her waitress at the restaurant, including in a photo lineup.
A grand jury subpoena to Ulta Beauty revealed that Sheena Ribble was listed as the card holder in the suspect transaction. Ribble is accused of purchasing a $100 gift card from Ulta Beauty using the stolen card number.
Ribble denied capturing or using the victim’s card number when she was interviewed by police.
Police have charged Sheena Ribble with one count of Credit or Debit Card Abuse as a result of the investigation. Her bond was set at $7,500. As of Wednesday afternoon, Ribble no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail Inmate Roster.
