Windthorst seniors ready for second trip to state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Windthorst Trojanettes come into the state semifinal with a lot of momentum.
They beat their rivals Archer City in the regional finals, they have a whole town supporting them and for four of the players, this isn’t their first time at state.
“I definitely just remember all the fun we had," Windthorst senior 3B Mackenzie Gillispie said. "The banging the buckets, that started our freshman year. The energy in the dugout has carried along. I really think this year is a lot like that year.”
Gillispie says the team chemistry is the most alike between the 2016 team and now, but the difference for this Trojanettes team is their seniors have experience from being at state before and they have a coach who is no stranger to big games.
<"These girls really do look up to us," Gillispie said. "We are the seniors, we are kind of like the big sisters to the team and we really just have to keep our cool and just get it done.”
“I’ve played in some big games," Windthorst head coach Alyson Deatherage said. "But the main thing you have to remember is you need to keep doing what you are doing what got you to where you are. You can’t let the atmosphere and the title of the game affect how you are playing.”
The seniors said the one thing they remember most about four years ago is not the final score but the memories made and that’s what they are looking forward to most in this final ride as a Trojanette.
<"I’ve lived here all my life," Windthorst senior SS Claire Hemmi said. “I’ve been going here for 13 years, even Pre-K, but I’ve been going here forever and I wouldn’t change it for anything. Getting to represent my town, my school, these people; it’s just a great community and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Windthorst will try to win two more games to finish as state champs in class 2A.
First up, Thorndale, Wednesday at noon in Austin at Red and Charline McCombs field.
