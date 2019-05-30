Big Brother Big Sisters celebrates 10 years in WF

“We’ve had ten years of impact, we’ve impacted thousands of kids. And really it’s a night of celebration. Celebrating all of the good that’s accomplished, the outcomes that our mission is achieving. When kids finish high school in our program, ninety-eight point five percent of them are enrolled, employed or enlisted in the military in the first year after high school," Bush said. "We know our programs work, it’s our tenth year here, and we need people to step to the plate. We have a big waiting list in Wichita Falls. So we constantly need to get our message out, for more people to sign up to impact lives of young people here locally in this important community in our mission”.