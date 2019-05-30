Bowie moves forward with development of travel center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Bowie is one step closer to developing a travel center along US 287.
Bowie News reports the city closed on the sale of nearly 10 acres of land along the highway. The property has been sold to Victron Company for the development of a large travel center.
Victron owns several large travel centers in Texas and Louisiana, including the center that opened last year in Henrietta.
Construction is expected to begin with dirt work this week.
