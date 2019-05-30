Economy up in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New numbers are out concerning the economy in Wichita Falls.
Doctor James Owen from MSU presented his update to the Wichita Falls Economic Index.
Retail sales, sales tax collections and real estate prices are all up.
The big negative to all of this is that last month’s unemployment was estimated to be a staggering 2.7%.
The low unemployment numbers mean employers may have difficulty finding new employees.
Officials say this is well beyond full employment and is an issue that needs to be addressed for continued growth over the long haul.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.