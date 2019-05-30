Free child safety seat inspection coming to Archer City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Parents across Texoma should mark their calendars for June 25 when the Texas Department of State Health Services will host a free child safety seat inspection at their Archer City offices.
Child safety seats and seat belts are designed to keep your child safe, however, experts say most of the time parents are using them wrong.
A certified child passenger safety technician will teach you how to keep your children safe in their safety seats.
The child must be present with the car seat for the inspection. If possible, organizers ask you to bring the owner’s manual for the vehicle and the instruciton manuals for the child safety seat.
Appointments can be made by calling 940-574-2107.
The inspections will take place Tuesday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the State Health Services offices in Archer City, 511 South Cedar.
