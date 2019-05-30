HPT Graham: Our Daily Bread helps feed thousands during the summer

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - We continue our Hometown Pride Tour of Graham by getting a closer look at a program that helps feed those in need during the summer.
“I kept getting these feelings about what do these kids do during the summer when there is no food after the school program ends at the end of June,” said Bronwen Choate, the Director of Our Daily Bread.
This is a question Choate started asking herself when she retired from teaching.
"Bible verses kept coming up in church and we just call it kind of like a nagging little feeling and finally I just came to it and I said maybe it's my job to do this," said Choate.
With the support of her pastor, her congregation and the community, Our Daily Bread kicked off the summer of 2011. The program provides a hot lunch and a take-home sandwich meal for those in need during the summer.
"It's grown every year," said Choate."The first day we started this I was prepared and I had five huge things of spaghetti ready and we had seven people show up. Last year we served 6,000 meals."
The neat thing about it is some of those meals included fresh fruits and vegetables that came from the community garden just across the street.
“Last year, we did almost 2,000 pounds in the garden and most of it came here as food for what we’re doing,” said Bill Renner, a volunteer.
With the program growing every year, volunteers like Bill and Ginny Renner are key.
"Everyday that you are here, somebody is going to come up and say thank you for doing this," said Ginny.
Danielle Frazier and her kids are also volunteers but five years ago they were guests.
“I started seeing how everybody else was and I was like I’m kind of thankful for everything that I have and I just kind of wanted to start helping,” said Frazier.
Lunch will be served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. starting July 1 at First United Methodist Church in Graham.
