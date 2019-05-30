Large community garage sale in Lakeside City moved to this weekend

LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (TNN) - A large community garage sale was moved due to the potential for a washout two weeks ago.
The Lakeside City Community Garage Sale was supposed to take place this Saturday, May 18. But it was moved to this Saturday, June 1 due to the potential for storms in our area.
This garage sale is the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department’s largest fundraiser that brings out the entire community. The show will go on June 1 with breakfast burritos, brats, hot dogs, drinks, and chips for sale.
It will kick off at 8 a.m. in Lakeside City.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.