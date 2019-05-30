Nice weather for Thursday then slight rain chances return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the first time in well over a week we get weather that is desirable in many ways. Thursday will be a sunny day with fairly light winds and pleasant temperatures. Today’s high will be in the low 80s, roughly 5 degrees below normal. A weak disturbance will lift north from the Rio Grande valley late today and bring a chance of showers overnight here in Texoma.
Rain should be gone by sunrise Friday. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light south wind and highs in the mid 80s. Saturday comes with slight chance of morning rain but will be pleasant overall. Sunday brings improving rain chances with with thunderstorms drifting south from Oklahoma. With a more summer-like pattern, temperatures warm to near 90 degrees early next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
