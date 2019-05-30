Saturday is Free Fishing Day at Texas state parks and more

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Saturday, June 1, is Free Fishing Day at all Texas state parks.
Anyone can fish on this day at any public water body without needing a fishing license.
This fishing holiday kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week. The event is meant to encourage fishers of all ages.
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Arconic Foundation will be holding a ribbon cutting on Friday to open a bran new fish cleaning station at Lake Wichita.
You can fish there and many other locations across Texoma on Free Fishing Day. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.