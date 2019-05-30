Trojanettes fall to Thorndale in state semifinal, future still bright for Windthorst

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A trip to state is a once in a lifetime opportunity that only a small percentage of high school athletes experience.
The Windthorst Trojanettes were making their second trip in four years and they were two wins away from a state championship.
First up for Windthorst, a meeting with Thorndale in the second 2A state semifinal matchup.
Abby Brown would get the first hit of the ballgame with two outs as she hits a fly ball that gets halfway up the wall but that would be it for the Trojanettes.
In the bottom of the 1st the problems start for Windthorst.
On a soft blooper over the infield, no damage is done until a ball is overthrown to home and Jacyi Martinka comes into score and the Lady Dogs would go up 1-0.
That was all Thorndale would need to jump out fast.
Laynie Brown would walk five in the first inning, the first time she has walked that many in an inning all year, combined with a few errors and the Lady Dogs score eight in the 1st inning en route to the 10-0 victory.
<"We had little problems," Windthorst head coach Alyson Deatherage said. “Hitting the strike zone, throwing and catching. We made four errors, which I don’t think we have had all year, I think the max we have had was two.
"It was just very uncharacteristic of us.”
On the offensive side, Abby Brown’s double in the first was the only hit the Trojanettes could get.
Between Thorndale’s Riley White getting seven strikeouts and some great defensive plays, nothing was going right for Windthorst.
But coach Deatherage told the team to keep their heads up because making it to state is a great feat in itself.
“We had a really great season leading up to this," Deatherage said. "Today it wasn’t our time, we didn’t play our style of game. They kept us off-balance, they took advantage of every single one of our mistakes.
"They did a really great job and that is a really great team.”
Windthorst ends the 2019 season as one of the four best teams in class 2A.
But the future is bright for Windthorst softball.
