Waurika man to serve 15 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
May 30, 2019 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 3:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Waurika man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term nearly three years after he was arrested for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jonathan Mathew Simon was arrested September 13, 2016 after a warrant and indictment was issued a year prior.

He’s stayed in the Wichita County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.

Simon pleaded guilty, Thursday, at the Wichita County Courthouse. He received a 15 year sentence to the Texas Department of Correction and will be required to register as a sex offender.

