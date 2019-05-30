Waurika man to serve 15 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Waurika man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term nearly three years after he was arrested for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jonathan Mathew Simon was arrested September 13, 2016 after a warrant and indictment was issued a year prior.
He’s stayed in the Wichita County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.
Simon pleaded guilty, Thursday, at the Wichita County Courthouse. He received a 15 year sentence to the Texas Department of Correction and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.