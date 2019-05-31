Crime Stoppers launches new website

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new and improved Crime Stoppes of Wichita Falls website is up and running.
It’s the first redesign of the website for several years.
New features include links for Manhunt Monday, crimes of the week and Texoma’s Most Wanted.
Eventually the site will include podcasts with updates on high profile cases.
“You have to go in there and explore it, we hope everybody likes it," Brian Bohn with Crime Stoppers said. "It does have a new updated and fresh look, were pretty proud of it. Design Works Group here in Wichita Falls the ones that designed it and came up with it. And we think they did a great job with it.”
Click here to check out the new site.
