Electra Memorial Hospital named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital list

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - For the second consecutive year, Electra Memorial Hospital has been named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for patient satisfaction in the country. This is the fourth time the hospital has made this prestigious list.
The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including Electra Memorial Hospital, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).
“Electra Memorial Hospital is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Rebecca McCain, chief executive officer. “Our results as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital for patient satisfaction for the second year in a row means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”
While the hospital has won its share of awards over the last several years, McCain said this one is extra special.
"Patients come first at Electra Memorial Hospital," she said. "We know you don't want to have to go to the hospital, but if you do, every single staff member and provider will work hard to make sure you have the best possible experience. To be recognized for that patient focus tells me we're doing something right."
