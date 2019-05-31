Holliday ISD wins UIL Academic Competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students from Holliday High School have won the 3A University Interscholastic League Academic Competition.
Holliday High School won previous state championships in 2017, 2015, 2010 and 2009. They were runners up in 2018, 2013 and 2012.
“Holliday I.S.D. prides itself in supporting University Interscholastic League (U.I.L.) academic competitions,” the district’s website says. “All three campuses encourage students to go beyond the expectations of regular classroom learning and to compete in various academic meets throughout the year.”
