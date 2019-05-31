HPT Graham: Preparations begin for annual Food Truck Championship of Texas

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - “From Cajun, to tacos, to American, to dessert trucks,” said Krisa De La Cruz, the Graham Chamber of Commerce and CVB CEO.
Really anything you can imagine will most likely be served somewhere on the downtown square in Graham on Saturday for the 5th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas.
“Without a doubt there is a truck who’s been here every year called Bite My Biscuit and if you can dream up a way to make a biscuit delicious in different ways they have it figured out, and that’s what we love about the event,” said Codie Hedge, a sponsor for the event.
The event is put on by the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau every year in partnership with Graham Savings Loan. The purpose is to encourage and increase tourism in Graham.
“The event is so good for our community in a variety of ways. It’s great for our local retail and our local stores, our restaurants and of course our hotels benefit,” said De La Cruz.
De La Cruz said 43 food trucks are expected to compete for the grand prize of $10,000. Competing for the first time is Of Grace Cakes out of Jacksboro.
“We’re extremely excited. We can’t wait to see our returning customers and meet some new customers and really we are excited to work with the other food trucks who have been involved in this a lot more than we have,” said Wendy Varnell, Of Grace Cakes, owner and founder. “We’re hoping to pick up a few pointers from them.”
Returning to the competition is two-time champs Gypsy Kit out of Wichita Falls.
“We will have the winners that we won with in the past,” said Tagan Couch, the owner of Gypsy Kit. “We have a specialty seafood taco that we are going to be competing with this year.”
Hungry Texans should not only expect food but also live music, children’s activities, and all kinds of art that will be displayed at the old post office museum. For more information on the event, click here.
