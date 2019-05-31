Pickup plows into utility pole, driver missing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials say a driver is missing after crashing a pickup into a telephone pole on the east-side of Wichita Falls Thursday evening.
Police say the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Harding street when it suddenly veered off the road and hit a utility pole. The crash was reported at around 8:40 p.m.
Police say witnesses told them the pickup may have been being chased by another car.
The driver of the pickup is currently missing.
1,300 Oncor customers, mostly on the east-side of Wichita Falls lost power because of the crash.
The majority of those customers had power restored at around 10:00 p.m.
