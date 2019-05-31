Pickup plows into utility pole, driver missing

May 30, 2019 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials say a driver is missing after crashing a pickup into a telephone pole on the east-side of Wichita Falls Thursday evening.

Police say the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Harding street when it suddenly veered off the road and hit a utility pole. The crash was reported at around 8:40 p.m.

Police say witnesses told them the pickup may have been being chased by another car.

The driver of the pickup is currently missing.

1,300 Oncor customers, mostly on the east-side of Wichita Falls lost power because of the crash.

The majority of those customers had power restored at around 10:00 p.m.

