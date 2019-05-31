Slight rain chances remain in weekend forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite the widespread nature of pre-dawn rain, the showers should fade quickly by sunrise. Our weather is back to nice by late-morning with light winds, decreasing clouds and comfortable temperatures. The weekend forecast doesn’t suggest any problematic weather other than a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’re in a weather pattern that often produces the best rain chances late at night into the morning and not in the afternoon. Saturday, aside from a stray storm, will be partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the mid and upper 80s.