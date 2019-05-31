Slight rain chances remain in weekend forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite the widespread nature of pre-dawn rain, the showers should fade quickly by sunrise. Our weather is back to nice by late-morning with light winds, decreasing clouds and comfortable temperatures. The weekend forecast doesn’t suggest any problematic weather other than a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’re in a weather pattern that often produces the best rain chances late at night into the morning and not in the afternoon. Saturday, aside from a stray storm, will be partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Rain chances are slightly better Sunday with isolated thunderstorms, especially over Oklahoma. Otherwise, winds will be light out of the south and skies partly cloudy. Our weather won’t change much from day to day through the middle of next week. Every day in the seven day forecast comes with a slight chance of thunderstorms, a south breeze and highs in the mid and upper 80s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
