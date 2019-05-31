41st Annual Marlene Goldstein Golf Scramble benefits The Arc of Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The crowd jumped for joy Friday afternoon after the first 60 foot putt was made by Ashley Denman, a member of the Arc of Wichita County just before the 41st Annual Marlene Goldstein Golf Scramble kicked off at the Champion’s Course in Weeks Park.
"I just hit it and it went into the hole and it was great," said Denman.
The annual event was put on to help fund programs at the Arc. The Arc is a volunteer organization that’s dedicated to including individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities in our communities.
Before the tournament, members of The Arc were partnered with golfers for a putting contest. Those with the nonprofit say this helps promote inclusion and get the word out about their organization
“Just to get them to be themselves and learn different things and empower them that they can do things and just be awesome,” said Jacy Shaw-Luna, the office manager.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.