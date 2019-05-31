Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - May 30, 2019
By Samantha Forester | May 31, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:55 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Shunta Romain Kearney

Black Male

DOB: 09-28-80 Blk/Bro

185 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Building

Rose Marie Cherry

White Female

DOB: 11-28-65 Bro/Bro

280 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Hinder Apprehension / Prosecution of Known Felon-Sex Offender

Brandi Denise Rickman

White Female

DOB: 01-25-81 Blo/Haz

135 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Aggravated Robbery

Francisco Sanchez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-24-80 Blk/Bro

206 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g

Timothy Turney

White Male

DOB: 05-15-85 Bro/Grn

160 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Assault Family Violence - Choking

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.