WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Shunta Romain Kearney
Black Male
DOB: 09-28-80 Blk/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Building
Rose Marie Cherry
White Female
DOB: 11-28-65 Bro/Bro
280 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Hinder Apprehension / Prosecution of Known Felon-Sex Offender
Brandi Denise Rickman
White Female
DOB: 01-25-81 Blo/Haz
135 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Aggravated Robbery
Francisco Sanchez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-24-80 Blk/Bro
206 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g
Timothy Turney
White Male
DOB: 05-15-85 Bro/Grn
160 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Assault Family Violence - Choking
