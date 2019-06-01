Free fishing day and big changes coming to lake Wichita

LAKE WICHITA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Parks & Wildlife group, the lake Wichita friends of reservoirs, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and the Arconic foundation cast off on a new adventure today.
Unveiling a new fish cleaning station at lake Wichita is all in hopes of revitalizing the lake.
This is just the first step of many they are going to take to revitalize the area.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday just ahead of the Texas Parks & Wildlife’s free fishing day on Saturday.
With free fishing on Saturday you will not need a license to fish on any public body of water.
It’s a great way to spend time with family or friends out on the water and to enjoy the little things in life.
