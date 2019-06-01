Wichita Falls Tattoo Expo Returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over a hundred tattoo artists have been in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall giving tattoos on the spot.
3,000 people came out to last year's expo, so this year's weekend is sure to be another success for tourism in Wichita Falls.
The MPEC will filled with the best of the best ink masters in the nation, some are even recognizable from TV. Others are from tattoo shops around town.
Myranda Martinez with Underground Tattoo explained why she returned for this year’s expo, “It’s just really important to us that we show out in our city, being from here and hosting this convention. So we wanted to make sure we came back a second time.”
It is no small feat for a tattoo artist to catch the eye of the man who runs the show.
Ink Masters founder Raymond Hernandez said, “They submit their portfolios. It’s an invite show. Not just anyone can get invited. We’ve got artists from all over New York, Miami, Hawaii.”
Hernandez said he agreed to bring it back to Wichita Falls because of the success of last year’s expo.
Those over the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the MPEC say it is a unique event that seems to attract out of town visitors and Wichita Falls residents.
CVB Director Lindsay Barker stated, “Our whole goal is to try to bring events and conventions here to Wichita Falls. It’s always positive when we’re successful at that.”
Spectra General Manager Michael Tipton added, “When we get things like this through the CVB…it’s great to know that we’re going to have people coming in and out of the building. Like Lyndsay said this is something new, and cool, and different that you don’t see all the time.”
Wichita Falls tattoo artists are also able to network and reach new customers. It is a great chance for the city’s own to leave an artistic impression that will last a lifetime.
The Ink Masters show has signed on to continue holding an expo in Wichita Falls for another three years. This weekend’s festivities will pick back up on Saturday at 11 am until 11 pm, and continue on Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm.
