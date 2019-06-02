Amarillo too much for Flyers, despite head coach in uniform

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers were ready for some revenge in their third meeting against the Amarillo Bombers.
But it was the light fixtures that stole the show early and the Bombers who took the spotlight late and the Flyers fall 6-4 to Amarillo.
The game got started late because lights over half of the field would not come on, but they would eventually play without them.
That wasn’t the only strange sight on the pitch inside the Kay Yeager Coliseum.
Head coach Brandon Swartzendruber suited up for the Flyers to fill one spot with Rider grad Josh Peloquin hurt and another player leaving the team because of a job offer in Houston.
The Flyers would score first, into the dark, but the Bombers would quickly regain the lead in the first quarter.
It wasn’t until the second half that Falls Town tied it up at 3-3, but Amarillo would score three more to stay undefeated.
The Flyers are back home June 29th against the Lubbock Renegades.
