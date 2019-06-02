Lakeside City VFD garage sale

LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (TNN) - Lakeside City held its community garage sale Saturday after being postponed a couple of week ago. Community members flooded the streets to see what kind of deals they could find around the neighborhood. In the middle of the shopping frenzy, the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department served up hot dogs, burritos, brats, and cool drinks.
“This is our main fundraiser. This is for our gear, equipment, fuel, replacement cost on stuff that we tear-up on fires and tires,”said Assistant Chief, Lonnie Hair.
The fundraiser also allowed community members a chance to meet the firefighter that serve their community.
