More storms tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking our first tropical invest of the year just to the west of the Yucatan peninsula. Which is very fitting for the first day of hurricane season. Right now the National Hurricane Center is saying that there is a 60% chance of development both in 2 days and 5 days. This is the path some of the models are showing right now however that could change as time progresses. In fact there a few models that have it moving over the mountains in mexico and falling apart. But looking closer to home we have storms of our own today. We have seen some stronger isolated storms today across the area. Burkburnett reported a little bit of pea sized hail earlier. However this isn’t it for the rain we are going to have a mesoscale convective system or a line of storms come through the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. This is thanks to the mountains out west that these storms build up after in the summertime out in New Mexico.