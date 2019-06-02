Veteran Reintegration and Relaxation Center launch event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Two Army Veterans are raising money for their new non-profit Reintegration and Relaxation center for Wichita Falls Veterans. Saturday despite the rain, the Veterans partnered with the American Legion Post 120 to host a launch event with five dollar BBQ plates, live music, and a disc golf tournament. The pair know from personal experience that veterans are struggling right now and they want to help.
“We got an issue with Veterans that don’t know what to do with themselves. They are in one bad place or the next and many who have taken their lives.”said Founder Charles Reeves.
The non-profit is currently raising money for a permanent location, right now they meet on Tuesday nights at six at the Oyster Bar. The next fundraising event the group is planning is for the fourth of July.
