Arrest made after Duncan woman was shot in the face

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest has been made in Duncan after a woman was shot in the face last week.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Robert Connolly was arrested and charged for the shooting.
Documents state that on May 27, 24-year-old Rebekka White was brought to Duncan Regional Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the face. Officers were called to the hospital and spoke with White about the incident but she did not provide much information about the shooting other than it had been an accident.
Officers began investigating and discovered Connolly had dropped White off at the hospital and left after not being allowed to visit her by hospital staff.
Investigators located Connolly in the 2000 block of W. Main and took him into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia after he ran from the area.
While being interviewed, Connolly told police he had picked White up and took her back to his house on the day she was shot. He said he then went to a back bathroom when he heard a gunshot and came out to find White suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. He could not explain how it had happened.
Two days later, detectives went to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City to speak with White again. She told them while at his house, she went to hug Connolly and he told her not to hug him or he would shoot her in the face. She said she then hugged Connolly and he pulled out a gun and shot her.
Connolly has been charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Obstructing an Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
