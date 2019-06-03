Manhunt Monday

Kristopher Scott McCoy, 37, is wanted for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Conduct (Source: WFPD)
By Angie Lankford | June 3, 2019 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:04 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Kristopher Scott McCoy.

The 37-year-old is wanted for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Conduct.

He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

