Showers on the radar this Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday morning we are going to start off a little rainy. We’re tracking some showers and storms for the area until lunchtime. However once we get past lunch we will start to see some thunderstorms develop across the area. Most of these storms will be scattered, we’re giving it a 40 percent chance of rain on the day. But temperature wise today will be around our normal temperature for this time of the year. For the high today we will the the upper 80s and even the lower 90s for a few places across the area. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southeast at approximately five to ten miles an hour. Looking ahead to tomorrow we will see almost identical conditions. High in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then early tomorrow morning we are tracking another line of storms coming to the area just like we saw this morning.