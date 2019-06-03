WF Metropolitan Community Church wants to talk about immigration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Metropolitan Community Church is hosting a discussion about immigration this week, and all opinions and positions are welcome.
“It is my belief that much of what is lost from our neighborhoods and being neighbors with each other is that we have forgotten how to talk to each other. We have forgotten how to have dialogue and respect one another’s differences,” said Rev. Mel Martinez.
“Let’s Talk” is an annual open conversation event the Metropolitan Community Church in Wichita Falls hosts. In the past, they’ve talked race, and guns. Each year, the church chooses a different controversial topic.
“To have a real dialogue with people who are outside of our comfort zones because that is something else we do. We like to talk to people that agree with us, and this is an opportunity to remember that those that don’t agree with us also have some deep value and contribution to make to the overall conversation,” said Martinez.
Linda Hoagland says we must have these tough and often uncomfortable conversations so that we can come together as a community.
"When we can relate and see our brothers and sisters for their differences and for the value that comes with those differences, we are better. So if you want to discuss your position in a calm setting, come to our discussion on immigration that's coming up," said Hoagland.
This discussion will take place at the Metropolitan Community Church on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will continue the following Thursday, June 13th, at the same time.
