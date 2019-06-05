The 2018-2019 athletic year in review

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2018-2019 school year was a good one for Texoma sports, from great plays to runs to state and everything in between.
With the year officially over, it's time to take a look back at it all.
The school year was full of ups and down around Texoma.
The Midwestern State football team had a strong year, only losing two games by one point each. But the NCAA Division Two playoff committee did not see their season as good enough, snubbing them from a postseason appearance.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Park hawks made the state semifinal for the first time since 1970.
"It's easy to motivate these kids,” Iowa Park head football coach Aubrey Sims said before their state semifinal matchup with Pleasant Grove. “We are one step away from playing in the state championship and it's awesome."
The Rider raiders made their second state semis appearance in school history.
Also before signing to TCU, Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster was named to the Dave Campbell's Whataburger super team, just to add to his long list of accolades.
One team did make it all the way to state and that was the Christ Academy volleyball team.
The lady warriors traveled down to West to claim the second state title in school history.
The Notre Dame lady knights also made a trip to state in girls basketball, but the lady knights came up just short of the title but made history of their own.
“It's tough on me as a coach to have to go in there as a coach in the locker room and talk to those girls and watch them shed those tears,” Notre Dame girls basketball coach Steve Smith said after their state championship loss. “But that's all I can tell them is I'm proud of them and they got here because they fought all year long."
Midwestern State earned the NCAA Division Two Award of Excellence for its 24 strong week, where the mustangs honored the late Robert Grays.
We also mourned with the Wichita Falls High School girls soccer team as they played without their friend and teammate, Yajaira garcia.
"Her smile, her laughter and just her,” WFHS girls soccer coach Robert Woodard said. “If you met her... You would remember her."
The lady coyotes would honor her with a comeback victory in the bi district round of the playoffs.
The Old High boys soccer team also impressed, being the only team to reach the regional tournament, thanks to some spectacular goals from Daniel Alvarez.
We had some heated district battles in high school baseball and softball.
We learned how sour patch kids were motivating the Archer City lady cats, but the Windthorst Trojanettes were the lone representative at state.
"I've been going here forever and I wouldn't change it for anything,” Windthorst senior shortstop Claire Hemmi said before heading to the state tournament in Austin. “Getting to represent my town, my school, these people. It's just a great community and I wouldn't have it any other way."
This past athletic year was full of great performances and even better stories.
The one thing I didn't mention, that many Texoma athletes signed their letter to continue playing the sport they love while continuing their education.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.