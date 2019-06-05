Charges filed in Lawton bar shootout

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been arrested in connection to an April shootout that left a Fort Sill soldier dead.
A Lawton man has been charged in the gunfire, but not in Christopher Pugh’s death.
According to court documents, Chance Iwan Jack Perry is being charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling or Building Used for Public or Business Purposes.
The affidavit states that Lawton PD arrived at the K-9 Biker Club on SW Lee Boulevard on April 27 after hearing multiple gunshots coming from the area. Police discovered two gunshot victims, one of them, Sergeant Christopher Pugh, was killed.
Police also found more than 20 spent shell casings of different calibers along with live bullet rounds. They also found gunshot damage to parts of the building, enough evidence to show that a large exchange of gunfire had happened.
Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who identified Perry as one of the suspects that fired shots at and into the building. Witnesses says Perry left the location after the shooting.
Lawton Police arrested Perry on a unrelated charge and he was then interviewed by detectives. According to court documents, Perry admitted to being at the location during the shooting.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
Perry is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 9th.
So far, no charges have been filed against anyone for Pugh’s death.
