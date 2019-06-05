Dinosaur museum to celebrate 5th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Whiteside Museum of Natural History in Seymour will mark five years on Saturday.
Opened in 2014, the Baylor County staple will celebrate with live music, lunch, and the unveiling of four new exhibits.
There will also be a public viewing, the first of its kind, of a Seymouria skeleton.
Other activities include digs for kids, photo opportunities, arts and crafts, and movies at City Hall Cinema.
The fun begins Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Admission is free.
