East Side Y turns into All Hands Cultural Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
An end and a beginning all in one on the east side of Wichita Falls Tuesday. After decades of serving the community, the YMCA East Branch changed hands. It was a seamless transition, rich in the making.
"We took this decision very seriously," said YMCA Executive Director Brandon Brown. "It's not anything we decided overnight. We wanted to make certain it was going to do community work and meet community needs."
"The only option, when it came to what to do with the facility, was to be able to find a good non-profit that is doing similar things for the community, that they could donate or convey the building to. That's what they've done," said All Hands President Edward Downing.
Out with the Y, and in with the All Hands Community Center on Tulsa street in Wichita Falls. Same building but as All Hands President Edward Downing says more options.
"We will do some of the things the Y did before, but we will enhance it. We will have more programs for the specific needs for the community," said Downing.
All Hands officials say they have been watching success programs in the WFISD and want to grow especially with the reading program they say helped turn Booker T Washington around.
While the Y is no longer officially even in the building, they will still be working side by side for success.
"We're still going to continue to collaborate. We're still going to be able to work together hand in hand when they need us we're going to be there for them, and when we need them I know they'll be there for us," said Brandon Brown.
Saturday there is a cookout for anyone who would like to visit and find out more about what is going on at the new center. If you are looking for more information just give Mr. Dowling a call at 940-631-5683 or dpastorsheart@sbcglobal.net
