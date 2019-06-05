First student graduates from WF Barber Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first and youngest barber student graduated on Wednesday from the Wichita Falls Barber Academy.
Taylor Mayes, graduated from Archer City ISD in 2018 and started the academy in August right when they opened.
Mayes tells us she is excited but also nervous for the next chapter in her life.
Her plan is to work with her mom at their family-owned barber shop in Wichita Falls.
"It will be something new and exciting for me," said Mayes. "I hope to be the best in what I do and I hope I make her proud," said Mayes.
"She far exceeded everybody's expectation," said Byron Lacy, the owner and instructor of WF Barber Academy.
Click here, to learn more about the academy.
