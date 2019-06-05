More rain for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Good morning and happy hump day everyone. For your Wednesday forecast, we are going to see similar conditions as yesterday. We are tracking another line of storms to the west as well as some scattered showers across Texoma this morning. We have one of our highest chances for rain today. We are giving it a fifty percent chance for rain today. Today will be cooler than what we have experienced over the last couple of days. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s for the day, some places may struggle to get out of the 70s depending on how much rain they experience. We are tracking some scattered showers and storms for the afternoon hours as well. Storms will start to develop around two this afternoon and will last into the early morning hours. We don’t have any concerns as far as severe weather goes however flash flooding is a possibility with these showers and storms today.