Tracking a line of storms for tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday forecast, we are going to see similar conditions as yesterday. We have one of our highest chances for rain today. We are giving it a fifty percent chance for rain today. We are tracking some scattered showers and storms for the afternoon hours as well. Storms will start to develop around two this afternoon and will last into the early morning hours. We are tracking a line of storms currently that is trying to come in late tonight into the early hours of Thursday morning. We don’t have any concerns as far as severe weather goes however flash flooding and flooding in general is a possibility with these showers and storms today through tomorrow.