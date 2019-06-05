WF makes carport permit process easier

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls Council members voted Tuesday to streamline the permitting process for building carports. What used to take months and more workforce than the city could spare is going to become a much easier process.
“To make it easier on the public, easier on the businesses that come in for permits. This (permit) was an area where prior to the change today if you wanted to build a carport a residential carport at your house, it required you to complete an application. Then you had to wait for the 45 days before it would be put on the planning and zoning commission agenda, they had to vote, so it was a long drawn out process,” said City Manger, Darron Leiker.
The City Managers says the changes will go in to effect within 30 days.
