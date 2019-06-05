WFHS hires Jonathan Wagner, new boys bball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls high school boys basketball team has found their new head coach.
Jonathan Wagner is taking over the reigns for the Coyotes.
Wagner spent the past seven years as the head coach at Arlington Heights where he led the yellow jackets to six playoff appearances and a trip to state.
In 23 years of coaching, Wagner has been a head basketball and football coach and has a 295-141 overall record.
Wagner comes to Old High to replace Mark Malone.... who took a job to have the chance to coach his daughter.
The Coyotes have missed the playoffs every year since 20-12.
