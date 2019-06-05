WFISD Board compares costs in Long Range Facility planning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD had a work session Tuesday night, and the Board of Trustees discussed costs for a Long Range Facility plan.
The work session focused on secondary schools. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt gave a presentation comparing the costs of renovating WFISD’s current high schools or combining all the high school students into one or two new buildings.
A new high school with 3,600-4000 students would cost between $194-$216 million. Two new high schools with 1800-2000 students each would cost between $97-$108 million.
Mr. Kuhrt says renovating the 3 current high schools would cost less than building new ones, but he explains that there is another factor that would have to be considered in renovation costs.
“Renovating schools is a little bit cheaper per square foot. But you don’t know what you’re going to find when you get in there and you have contingency costs that are a lot more, a lot bigger whenever you renovate. The decision point is, ‘Do you renovate a hundred-year-old building…to last 40 more years or to last a hundred more years?,” Kuhrt stated.
The board discussed the options and all said they would rather see money spent on one or two new state-of-the-art buildings vs. renovating the current high schools. However, they do want to see the current high schools be used for something else, potentially be used for middle school students.
The board will be meeting in next month to continue that discussion, and they will also discuss a Long Range Facility plan for elementary schools.
