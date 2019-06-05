WFPD: Man breaks into MPEC, steals Coke

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say a late night burglar alarm led to an arrest at the MPEC early Wednesday morning.
According to a police report, Richard Killian, 37, was arrested for Burglary of a Building.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, a burglar alarm sent police to the MPEC, where they found an open door. Police went inside the building and began combing through it looking for the cause of the alarm. At one point, police said they heard a door close inside the building.
After searching for a few minutes, police found a man, later identified as Killian, in an audio/video room with several electronics in his hand. They also found a package of Coca-Cola bottles on the floor, one of which was empty.
Police noticed a bottlecap in Killian’s hand and asked him about the soft drinks. Killian told police he had taken the bottles from a concession stand in the building.
Officers could see that the sliding counter door at one of the concession stands was open. Police were able to verify with MPEC staff that Killian was not supposed to be in the building and was not supposed to have any soft drinks.
Killian was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail. He was also charged for two outstanding warrants.
