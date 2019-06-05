Woman allegedly beats up boyfriend after argument over two pennies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A police report filed with the Wichita Falls Police Department says an argument over two pennies which were stuck together led to a woman being arrested for assault.
According to the report, Caitlyn Dowdy, 19, was arrested and charged with Assault Family Violence.
On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 5200 block of Professional Dr. and spoke with the victim. He told police he and Dowdy were arguing the night before about two pennies which were stuck together. They were trying to separate them, and the victim told police that Dowdy called them “gross.” Dowdy wanted the victim to wash his hands multiple times to clean them properly after touching the coins.
The report says the couple went to bed and when they woke up the next morning, they started arguing about the pennies again. The victim told police Dowdy became irate and began slapping and scratching him.
Eventually, Dowdy stopped assaulting the victim and left the apartment complex. Police were able to find her at a nearby family member’s apartment and arrested her.
As of Wednesday morning, she remains in the Wichita County Jail with no bond set.
