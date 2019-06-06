Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in bar shootout

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another man has been charged connection to an April shootout that left a Fort Sill soldier dead.
We told you Wednesday, Chance Iwan Jack Perry was being charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling or Building Used for Public or Business Purposes.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Marcus Perry.
Perry is being charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling or Building Used for Public or Business Purposes.
Police arrived at the K-9 Biker Club on April 27 after hearing gunshots. Police discovered two gunshot victims, one of them, Sergeant Christopher Pugh, was killed. They also found more than 20 spent rounds, enough evidence to show that a large exchange of gunfire had happened.
According to court documents, witnesses told detectives Perry was at the club. He was also identified by witnesses as one of the suspects who fired a pistol at and into the building.
The affidavit states Marcus Perry was hit by return gunfire, but has not made contact with police.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.