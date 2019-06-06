First-time voters cast ballot on WFISD TRE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hundreds have cast their ballot for the Wichita Falls ISD Tax Ratification Election.
Early voting for WFISD’s TRE kicked off last week after Board of Trustees called for the election in May.
WFISD officials tell us as of Wednesday night a total of 886 people have voted.
At Sikes Senter Mall 584 voted and at the WFISD Education Center, 302 voters have cast their ballot.
Yesenia Enriquez and Marlem Martinez graduated from WFISD in May and made sure they voted early.
"I just turned 18 so that's {vote} not one of the first things that I thought about," said Martinez. "But it definitely felt like I was exercising a right that I have."
"It made me feel like I was helping my community do better," said Enriquez.
Martinez and Enriquez were encouraged to vote by Gonzalo Robles, the founder of Cafe con Leche.
Robles believes their generation can make a huge impact in elections and dictate the future of our country as long as they vote.
"As Hispanics, we want to have a voice in our community and the elections is a place where we can be heard," said Martinez.
If voters say yes to this election, the district's Maintenance & Operations tax rate will increase by $0.13, which the board will offset by lowering the district's Interest & Sinking tax rate by $0.18. In the end, there will be a $0.05 drop in WFISD's overall tax rates, while providing Wichita Falls ISD with $1.4 million in additional net operating revenue.
Maintenance & Operations covers everything a school district needs to operate with the exception of debt payments. For example teacher salaries, transportation cost, and instructional material.
"As a community, we have so much to gain but also so much to lose," said Enriquez. "By voting, we are helping our community do better."
Early voting will continue until June 11.
You can vote at the Education Center from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. or at Sikes Senter Mall from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Election day is set for June 15.
