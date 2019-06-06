Growing autism clinic relocates to expand services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Rose Street Spectrum provides a much-needed service in the Wichita Falls and Lawton community. Since 2010 they’ve been helping the autism community using the principles of applied behavior analysis.
Over the years, the behavioral therapy clinic has outgrown their space, so this week their settling into a new home on Regent Street.With gaining some additional space their hoping to bring back some programs, and bring in some new patients.
“One of our goals in moving into a new space and having more room is, in the future, being able to provide a more continuum of services,” said Jennifer Vanderburg, BCBA.
Vanderburg says a more prominent space is not due to a rise of autism cases. While it may seem like autism rates are rising, what’s actually increasing is autism awareness.
“What the awareness does is motivate a parent to see some of the signs or the concern that they have and discuss it with their pediatrician or with a psychologist or an early childhood psychologist. To then be able to seek out the services that they feel their child may need,” said Vanderburg.
Early intervention and diagnosis are crucial when it comes to autism as well as insurance companies; some are just recently starting to pay for these types of services.
The therapy clinic is also actively involved in the Wichita Falls community employing many current Midwestern State University students and working with Sheppard Air force Base.
“We can provide training to become a BCBA. It’s a lot, but the program includes a supervised training experience that meets the BC qualification so they can sit for their exams,” said Jenna Dailey, BCBA.
“Because we do provide ABA services in Wichita Falls families are able to be stationed at Sheppard. Not every military base can except families with exceptional children because they may not be able to provide the service in the surrounding services that they need. So we are fortunate to be able to work with Sheppard Air Force Base and their Exceptional Families Program,” said Vanderburg.
So what’s next for the clinic now has more space?
“We will be able to bring back our Parent Night Out. Parents Night Out is something that we all felt very strongly about because typically families that have children with autism have difficulty finding caregivers or babysitters, so they really get to have an evening off or time away from the house with their spouse or with a friend or other family members. So we try to provide a parent night on a monthly basis, and it’s not just the child with autism, but they can drop off the siblings. So we are able to care for the entire family,” said Vanderburg.
They're also hoping to bring back a summer camp program they once had.
Paying for autism treatments and programs can be expensive, and some insurances won’t pay for them. If your insurance does not pay call ask about their scholarship program. Rose Street Spectrum (940) 228-5297
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.