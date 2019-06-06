Growing autism clinic relocates to expand services

“We will be able to bring back our Parent Night Out. Parents Night Out is something that we all felt very strongly about because typically families that have children with autism have difficulty finding caregivers or babysitters, so they really get to have an evening off or time away from the house with their spouse or with a friend or other family members. So we try to provide a parent night on a monthly basis, and it’s not just the child with autism, but they can drop off the siblings. So we are able to care for the entire family,” said Vanderburg.